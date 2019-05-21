Saffron noose tightening around Kamal Nath, probe into land deals worth in crores

seems to be in for big trouble. After IT raids on his aides last month, the BJP in is initiating a probe against renowned run by the stalwarts family. Recently his nephew Puri, was also interrogated in the VVIP chopper scam by ED.

BJP has accused Kamal Nath's of fraudulently taking the possession of 15 acres of prime land in the heart of Ghaziabad city, a few miles away from the national capital.

The land, according to Rajendra Tyagi, belongs to the state-run (CCSU). On Tyagi's complaint, Governer Ram Naik, who is also the of the CCSU, has shot a letter to to initiate a probe into the fraudulent allotment of land worth several hundred crores to

The IMT website reveals that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath's father in the 1970s. holds high rankings among the private B schools in the country.

Talking to IANS, Rajendra Tyagi, the complainant in the case, and senior corporator of Ghaziabad said that he was in possession of documentary evidence to prove that IMT grabbed the land of CCSU.

"Documents reveal that IMT was allotted a land by UPSIDC in 1973 near Rajnagar Extension. The Institute was supposed to be built on this land. However, at present IMT's centre is established on UPSIDC plot whereas the IMT main campus is built on a nearby land which is owned by CCSU's LR Degree College," explained Tyagi.

When contacted on phone by IANS, a of the Director's Secretariat, IMT, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile a close aide of told IANS, that charges levelled by the is baseless and the subsequent probe being initiated by the government in the IMT land deal case, is to harass Kamal Nath's family.

Earlier last month, Kamal Nath's associates, and Rajendra Miglani, former personal assistant, were raided by IT sleuths in Bhopal, other major towns of and a few premises owned by them in Delhi-

The Central Board of (CBDT) later informed that unaccounted wealth worth over Rs 281 crore was unearthed by IT teams during these raids.

--IANS

ds/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)