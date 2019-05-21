Pranab Mukherjee expresses concern on EVM tampering reports

Former Mukherjee on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of alleged tampering of Machines (EVMs) and said the onus of ensuring institutional integrity lay with the Election Commission of (ECI).

"They must do so and put all speculations to rest," he said in a statement.

Mukherjee said the safety and security of the EVMs, which are in ECI custody at present, was the Commission's responsibility and there was no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of our democracy.

"People's mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt. I'm a firm believer in our institutions and my considered opinion is that it is the 'workmen' who decide how institutional 'tools' perform," his statement added.

