Samsung unveils customizable refrigerators

Electronics Co on Tuesday introduced its new line-up suitable for different lifestyles and spaces to satisfy various consumer needs.

launched eight types of BESPOKE refrigerators with different door designs and colours which can easily be put together according to personal taste.

Unlike standard products, consumers can pick a four-door refrigerator, a two-door model or put together several one-door units to decorate their kitchens, reported.

said the refrigerators are 1.8 meters high and less than 70 cm deep to better fit a standard Korean without a bulging side.

"The latest industry trend is moving toward more personalized tastes and experiences, especially among millennial generation," Kim Hyun-suk, of Consumer Electronics at Samsung, said in a press briefing.

"Samsung will play a role of prism to reflect different lifestyles of consumers."

The millennial generation refers to young consumers born between 1980 and 1994 and considered an important shopper segment in the

The product price ranges from 1 million won ($845) to 4.84 million won in the domestic market, the firm said.

