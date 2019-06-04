Huawei denies cutting back production amid US crackdown

Chinese has denied reports that it has cut down manufacture, thus suspending a number of production lines at its major supplier

"Foxconn, the Taiwanese that assembles for many phone brands including and Xiaomi, has stopped several production lines for phones in recent days as the company reduced orders for new phones, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the information is private," the Morning Post had reported.

The tech titan is also reassessing its target to become the world's top-selling vendor by 2020, after the US trade ban has been put in place.

"As the new situation has emerged, it is too early to say whether we are able to achieve the goal," Zhao Ming, of Honor, one of Huawei's brands, was quoted assaying by the SCMP.

Taiwanese company which from Apple, Huawei, Sony, Nokia, among others, has cut down several production lines after the reportedly cut back orders, reports said.

On May 15, US effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the to obtain private information.

Huawei last week filed a motion in a challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (2019 NDAA).

The Chinese also asked for an end to US' state-sanctioned campaign against it arguing that it would "not deliver cybersecurity". A hearing on the motion is scheduled for September 19.

