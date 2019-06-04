Tesla Model S catches fire at a Supercharger station

A Model S car stationed at a Supercharger station in Antwerp, caught fire while hooked up to a without any apparent reason, the media has reported.

"The of the car had parked it at a so-called 'Supercharger', a fast charging station, at the at Luithagen-Haven. When he returned a little later, his and the supercharger were lit up. Possibly there was a technical problem before charging," the Electrek recently reported quoting Dutch media.

The fire brigade used an interesting technique to extinguish the flames and make sure it doesn't reignite, which has been an issue with electric vehicle fires.

Such an incident isn't new. Last month, a Model X in caught fire while being transported to a repair shop.

A few months earlier, a Model S caught fire for no apparent reason, a wild ordeal that was actually captured on video. Tesla at the time issued a statement noting that the fire was "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence", according to the BGR.

