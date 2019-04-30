Sangram Chaudhary appointed new MD of Mother Dairy

-
ALSO READ
Mother Dairy appoints Sangram Chaudhary as MD
Mother Dairy forays into organic food biz
Irresponsible use of antibiotics linked to poor welfare conditions of dairy animals
Rajasthan govt to give Rs 2 per lite grant for dairy farmers
Sundarbans women lead the way in making dairy farms organic (Environmental Feature)
-
The Board of Directors of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable on Tuesday appointed Sangram Chaudhary as the company's new MD. Chaudhary would take charge from May 1.
Sangram Chaudhary has over three decades in the dairy sector of the country and was earlier the Executive Director, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
Chaudhary is a Post Graduate in Rural Management from Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), and Masters of Science with specialization in Life Sciences from University of Gujarat, Ahmedabad.
--IANS
ravi/sn/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU