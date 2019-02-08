'Sant versus sant': Route to Ram temple paved with discord

At a time when the long-standing, contentious issue of the is back in the spotlight, the seers and saints of Ayodhya, identified as the final 'karta-dhartaa' (doers) in the decades-old movement for construction of a grand here in Uttar Pradesh, are a divided lot.

Separated by local mutt and political allegiance, they are singing different tunes on the issue. In short, it is 'Sant Vs Sant' as the issue hots up.

The recent decision of a 'Param Dharm Sansad' at Kumbh in Prayagraj announcing the start of the construction of the temple from February 21, many feel, is an indicator of the chinks in the armour.

The group, led by Swami Swaroopanand, has announced that it has shown enough of patience and would now march to on 'Basant Panchami' and lay the foundation stone for the grand

Referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement that a 221-metre-tall would be installed in Ayodhya, the burly has also said that they will not settle for any diversionary tactics. The crux of the issue, he says, is the construction of the temple.

Many in the fraternity feel that Swami Swaroopanand's muscle flexing was aimed at pre-empting a move by seers sympathetic to the and also to put the and the district administration in a quandary over the proposed march to the temple town.

"The move is well thought out...the plan is to instigate the mobs and force the police to act in order to contain the mob to maintain status quo as ordered by the and then paint the BJP as anti-Hindu," a religious leader told IANS not wishing to be named.

A at the fabled in Ayodhya, said that the whole gameplan was "Congress-sponsored" to derail the efforts undertaken by the

"These saints are into conspiracies, they don't want to sit in a temple" he said.

Mahant Pradeep Das of the admits that there is no unity among religious leaders. who conducted the proceedings of the 'Param Dharm Sansad', however, accused the of making last ditch efforts for the Ram temple.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prnavananda of the Nirmohi Akhada said that the Shri belonged to the Hindus and nobody could take it away from them.

Swami of the Juna Akhada rebuted charges of and said the orders of the Shankracharya would be complied with.

The chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi, Satyendra Das, was circumspect and told IANS: "There is both lack of unanimity among the religious leaders and too much on the issue." The Ram temple, he said, was going to be a long haul.

He also trashed Swamy Swaroopanand's announcement of beginning construction of the Ram temple on February 21 and said this could not happen as the had ordered status quo in the matter. According to him, Swaroopanand had little support among the religious leaders.

