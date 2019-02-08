Youngest US Congresswoman unveils ambitious renewable-energy plan

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to serve in the US Congress, has unveiled her ambitious plan to combat climate change by drastically reducing the United States'

Introduced on Thursday by Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and self-described "democratic socialist", and Senator of Massachusetts, the resolution sets forth the objectives of a longstanding progressive initiative known as the Green New Deal, reports news.

"It is the duty of the to create a Green New Deal to achieve through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers," the resolution reads.

The resolution calls for accomplishing a series of "Green New Deal goals", which include achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, creating millions of high-wage jobs, investing in infrastructure to meet 21st-century challenges and ensuring clean air and water and a sustainable

It also calls for "promoting justice and equity by stopping current, preventing future, and repairing historic oppression of indigenous communities, communities of colour, migrant communities" and other "frontline and vulnerable communities".

The resolution proposes achieving those objectives through a "10-year national mobilization" that will require, among other things, "building resiliency against climate change-related disasters", repairing and upgrading and "meeting 100 per cent of the power demand in the US through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources".

It also calls for "upgrading all existing buildings in the US and building new buildings to achieve maximal energy efficiency" and providing economic guarantees to workers in fossil-fuel industries to ease their transition to jobs in the

But the plan's fate remained unclear as reacted with scepticism, saying it was just one of several suggestions she will receive on fighting climate change.

"The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they're for it right?" Pelosi said in an interview with news.

In a subsequent press conference, Pelosi appeared more receptive, saying she had not yet seen Ocasio-Cortez's plan but welcomed "the enthusiasm that is there".

She also announced the creation of a new special focused on climate.

Ocasio-Cortez, who took office in January and at age 29 is the youngest member of the US Congress, will not be on that panel.

