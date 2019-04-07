Muguruza in Monterrey Open final, beats Rybarikova

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Slovakia's 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final of the Monterrey Open, where she will clash with Belarusian to defend her title, reports news.

Muguruza, 19th in WTA rankings, took advantage of Rybarikova's and broke her twice at the start of the match to take a 4-0 lead that marked the course of the set on Saturday night.

Rybarikova began moving more and won a couple of games but lost the set 6-2.

In the second set, Muguruza again took a 4-1 lead. Though her opponent regained her ability to respond, managing a break in the seventh game, but could not prevent Muguruza from winning the second set 6-3.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)