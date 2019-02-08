Exclusive: U.S. Justice Dept opens probe into Brazilian oil bribery scheme -sources

-
By Gary McWilliams
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a former U.S.-based oil trader for Brazil's Petrobras already charged in his home country with taking part in a corruption scheme involving commodity companies Vitol SA, Glencore PLC and Trafigura AG, according to people familiar with the matter.
It was the first confirmation that U.S. investigators have joined a new phase of Brazil's "Car Wash" corruption probe, which has toppled presidents in two countries and sent more than 130 politicians and businessmen to jail across Latin America.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; additional reporting by Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo and Julia Payne in London; editing by David Gaffen and Grant McCool)
