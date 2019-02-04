SBI chief bats for DBT over farm loan waivers

of (SBI) on Monday said he favours Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) for farmers instead of farm loan waivers.

"We are in the last leg of loan waivers in The country is now moving towards after Telangana first implemented it," Kumar told reporters on the margins of a event here.

"I'm all for as it is better to have financial support for farmers each year than liabilities over a period of time," the stressed.

In 2018, the announced its 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme to provide an income support of Rs 4,000 per acre per crop season to farmers in the state.

"We have seen Odisha and even the recent Union Budget announcing similar direct income support schemes," Kumar said, adding that the country cannot afford to have both farm loan waivers and

"If and state government's resources are combined, we can ensure income support for farmers," he said.

With the prices of agricultural produce falling, farming has turned into an "unviable" activity, he said.

"Loan waivers cannot support the farmers."

Minister on February 1 announced in the Interim Budget for fiscal 2019-20 a direct annual income support of Rs 6,000 to 12 crore small and marginal farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme.

The chief was speaking on the sidelines of the bank's event to present ' 20 Under Twenty' Awards for young achievers under the age of 20 across fields including sport, performing arts, literature etc.

The will extend its to assist farmers through ' Krish', Kumar said.

"The platform, which will be launched by April, will help farmers with inputs on climate, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, information on prices," he told IANS at the press conference.

Farmers can also apply for agricultural gold loans and digitally using the platform, which will serve as an online marketplace, he added.

