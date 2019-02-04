UK clears extradition of Vijay Mallya

-
In a shot in the arm for the CBI, the British government on Monday approved the extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India where he is wanted in the Rs 9,000 crore Kingfisher Airline loan default case.
UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday signed order to extradite Mallya which has already been allowed by a lower court.
However, experts said that Mallya has 14 days time to appeal against his extradition in a higher court.
Mallya left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loan amounting to Rs 9,000 crore he had taken for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
