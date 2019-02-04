UK clears extradition of Vijay Mallya

In a shot in the arm for the CBI, the on Monday approved the extradition of fugitive liquor baron to where he is wanted in the Rs 9,000 crore Airline loan default case.

UK on Monday signed order to extradite which has already been allowed by a lower court.

However, experts said that has 14 days time to appeal against his extradition in a higher court.

Mallya left on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loan amounting to Rs 9,000 crore he had taken for his now-defunct Airlines.

