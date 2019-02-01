Lower bad loan provision boosts SBI; logs in Rs 4,709 cr group

A healthy improvement in asset quality and a drastic dip in loan loss provisions, helped State of India, which controls over two-fifths of the nation's system, Friday report a consolidated net income of Rs 4,709.15 crore for the December quarter as against a net loss of Rs 1,886.57 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the nation's largest lender booked a net profit of Rs 3,955 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 2,416.37 crore in the year-ago period.

"The December quarter performance shows excellent improvement in all parameters, including profit, business growth and asset quality," told reporters in a concall this afternoon.

Showing better asset quality, the gross non-performing assets ratio came down to 8.71 from 10.35, while the net NPA ratio also improved to 3.95 from 5.61.

Total provisions fell 39 percent to Rs 8,670 crore in the quarter from Rs 14,171 crore in the same period last year. Accordingly, loan loss provisions came down to Rs 13,971 crore, down 21.33 percent, from Rs 17,760 crore.

Reflecting the overall improvement in credit off-take, net interest income grew at a healthy 21.42 percent to Rs 22,691 crore year-on-year, helping the report an improved domestic margins at 2.92 percent from 2.67 percent.

Kumar said there are eight stressed accounts, including three from the power sector, that are in the very advance stage of resolution. "If all these accounts get resolved in the next two months, then we are looking at a situation where our gross NPAs will slip below 7 percent and net NPA to under 3 percent."



The bottomline was helped by lower fresh slippages too which declined to Rs 4,523 crore in the quarter as against Rs 25,836 crore. The sold Rs 1,354 crore of bad loans to asset reconstruction companies during the quarter.

The provision coverage ratio improved by 871 basis points to 74.63 from 65.92 a year ago, the said.

Kumar said an effort is on to resolve cash-strapped to which it has over Rs 1,500 crore exposure as the

"We are working on a resolution plan. Under the Project Sashakt, would be the first case to be taken under resolution," he said.

The bankers are working on a resolution through converting their Rs 8,200 crore loans in to equity, which will see the lenders owning around 30 percent of the

In a big relief to the crippled mortgage lender DHFL, which has been accused by the portal Cobrapost of siphoning off around Rs 31,000 crore of public funds, Kumar said there is no worry for the bank.

The bank has an exposure of over Rs 11,000 crore to the third largest pureplay mortgage lender, according to the Cobtapost report.

"When IL&FS defaulted, all NBFCs, particularly DHFL, came under pressure and we reviewed everything in terms of liquidity, and cash available with them to service their debt. As of now we don't have much concern, but we are keeping a close watch on the DHFL account," Kumar said.

On the crippled IL&FS group, which owes the system over Rs 94,000 crore, he said SBI has exposure of Rs 900 crore at the holding company level, as well as Rs 2,200 crore at some of the special purpose vehicles.

At the holding company level, accounts have slipped to NPAs and SBI has made an accelerated provision of 50 per cent as against the mandated 15 percent.But at the SPV level, the accounts are performing and cash-flows are coming in.

Overall deposits grew 6.76 percent to Rs 28.30 lakh crore from Rs 26.51 lakh crore, while overall advances rose 11.99 percent to Rs 21.55 lakh crore from Rs 19.24 lakh crore.

The bank may look at selling stake in and in the next financial year, Kumar said.

The SBI counter slipped 3.09 percent to Rs 284.30 on BSE which closed with a 0.59 percent gains.

