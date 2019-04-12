Equity indices open in green, Sensex up 95 points

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex gaining around 95 points.

Healthy buying in the and IT stocks helped the indices rise, while a largely negative global market capped gains in the domestic market, analysts said.

At 9.41 a.m., the traded at 38,702.46, higher by 95.45 points or 0.25 per cent from the previous close of 38,607.01 points.

It had opened at 38,692.06, and so far touched an intra-day high of 38,721.01 and low of 38,635.76 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 11,624.75, higher by 28.05 points or 0.24 per cent from the previous close of 11,596.70 points.

