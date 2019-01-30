SC refuses to stay 'restored immediate arrest' under SC/ST Act

The on Wednesday refused to put on hold an amendment to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that restored stringent provision for the immediate and no anticipatory for the accused.

Refusing to entertain the plea for the stay of the amended that restored the original provision of immediate and without anticipatory upon the filing of a complaint under the preventive law, the bench of Justice and Justice directed the hearing of the matter on February 19.

The court on February 19, besides challenge to the amended law, will also hear Centre's plea seeking a review of the 2018 judgement that had diluted the provision of immediate and no anticipatory under the prevention of atrocities

The petitioner lawyers and have challenged the amendment to the Act by which top court's judgement diluting the provision was reversed.

The petitioner lawyers have contended that the government brought the amendment under pressure from alliance partners and for political mileage and its worry over antagonising ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In its plea seeking the recall of the judgment diluting stringent provisions, the Centre had told the top court that its judgement had "seriously affected their (SC/ST) morale in the ability of State to protect them."

The top court had held on March 20 that the police will hold an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of a complaint filed under the Act before acting on it.

The court had said that it was providing for the safeguard "in view of acknowledged abuse of of arrest" under the Act.

--IANS

pk/prs

