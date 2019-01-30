Another HC judge recuses to hear Virbhadra Singh's plea in DA case

-
Another judge of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused himslef from hearing former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife's plea challenging a trial court order directing that charges be framed against them in a disproportionate assets case.
On January 24, Justice Mukta Gupta said that Singhs' plea will be heard by another bench.
On Wednesday, Justice Najmi Waziri transferred the case to another bench after he was irked by Singh's counsel insisting on the passover.
Singh's counsel told the bench that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was to appear in the matter, is busy in another court.
Justice Waziri said there was no urgency in the matter and that it could be heard on another date, but Singh's lawyer insisted on a passover.
The court then sent the case to another bench which will hear it on February 6.
The court was hearing the couple's plea requesting the Delhi High Court to set aside the trial court order.
The trial court on December 10, 2018, ordered the framing of criminal misconduct and other charges against the former leader, his wife Pratibha Singh and seven others in the disproportionate assets case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that Virbhadra Singh possessed assets worth around Rs 10 crore, which were in his and his family members' names.
The CBI said he failed to give a satisfactory answer about his assets which did not tally with his known income.
