SC rules against 63 Moons-NSEL merger

The on Tuesday ruled against the government decision to merge 63 Moons with crisis ridden and loss making Limited (NSEL).

The apex court allowed an appeal against a order that upheld the merger decision.

"We have allowed the appeal," said a bench of Justice and Justice in their judgment setting aside the High Court order.

Justice Nariman said that the bench has set down certain norms that includes the objective criteria and public interest for taking recourse to such a merger.

The 63 Moons had moved the challenging the High Court's verdict giving nod to the government decision to merge it with its loss making subsidiary

