63moons filing Rs 10000 cr damage suits against Chidambaram, K P Krishnan and Ramesh Abhishek

63 moons technologies (formerly known as FTIL) has been facing continuous targeted and mala fide actions in the wake of a payment default crisis at one of its subsidiaries, the National Spot Exchange (NSEL).
Despite the fact that there is no money trail traced to NSEL, 63 moons and its founder, by multiple investigative agencies, the group has been singularly targeted as part of a conspiracy.
On account of these malicious actions perpetrated against the company, a damage of Rs 10,000 crore has been caused to its shareholders.
Venkat Chary, Chairman, 63 moons technologies, said that the company has taken serious note of the role played by three individuals, namely, P Chidambaram, the then Finance Minister, K P Krishnan, the then additional secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Ramesh Abhishek, the then Chairman of the Forwards Markets Commission (FMC), and firmly believes about their proactive roles in perpetrating the crisis, - destroying the exchange ecosystem created by the company in order to favour the competitor, viz., National Stock Exchange (NSE), resulting in a huge damage to the shareholders of 63 moons technologies, loss of employment and incomes in the economy.
As a result, the company has decided to file damage suits of Rs 10,000 crore against P Chidambaram and others, in their individual capacities for taking mala fide actions against 63 moons by abusing their powers. Notably, the company has already filed criminal complaints against these three individuals with the CBI along with supporting materials.
