63 (formerly known as FTIL) has been facing continuous targeted and mala actions in the wake of a payment crisis at one of its subsidiaries, the National Spot Exchange (NSEL).

Despite the fact that there is no trail traced to NSEL, 63 moons and its founder, by multiple investigative agencies, the group has been singularly targeted as part of a conspiracy.

On account of these malicious actions perpetrated against the company, a damage of Rs 10,000 crore has been caused to its shareholders.

Venkat Chary, Chairman, 63 moons technologies, said that the company has taken serious note of the role played by three individuals, namely, P Chidambaram, the then Minister, K P Krishnan, the then additional secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Ramesh Abhishek, the then of the (FMC), and firmly believes about their proactive roles in perpetrating the crisis, - destroying the exchange ecosystem created by the company in order to favour the competitor, viz., National Stock Exchange (NSE), resulting in a huge damage to the shareholders of 63 moons technologies, loss of employment and incomes in the

As a result, the company has decided to file damage suits of Rs 10,000 crore against and others, in their individual capacities for taking mala actions against 63 moons by abusing their powers. Notably, the company has already filed criminal complaints against these three individuals with the CBI along with supporting materials.

