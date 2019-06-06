An-32 still missing, villagers saw thick black smoke

Tribal villagers had witnessed "thick black smoke" originating from a mountain towards Molo village in on Monday after an aircraft of the IAF lost contact with the ground staff on Monday afternoon.

"... three persons of Tumbin village stated that on that day and time they saw thick black smoke which was originating from a mountain about 7-8 km towards Molo village," said on Thursday.

He said the statements of the villagers were being verified.

Three - including one from district and one from the Army, were trekking to various possible locations to look for the aircraft.

Meanwhile, a joint effort by police, and the (IAF) was in force to search the crashed location in an area of about 2,500 sq km in Siang district of

Khandu has asked the district administrations of Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang and to intensify the search and rescue operation

The IAF resumed their search and rescue operations with and ALH helicopters were pressed into service to trace the Russian-origin transporter along the thickly forested routes between Assam's Jorhat and Mechuka in

Khandu said the Deputy Commissioners of Siang and West Siang apprised Khandu about the steps initiated by them to trace the missing aircraft and said they were working in close coordination with each other.

"They arranged three teams consisting of 3/4 locals in each team to trace the missing aircraft and the people onboard... All the ranges being searched are in the line of aircraft route," the said.

On Monday, the took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. with 13 people on board for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering

The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8i conducted an aerial survey to locate the partly upgraded An-32 plane.

(ISRO) satellites CARTOSAT and RISAT are also taking images of the area.

Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur, is monitoring the search and rescue operations. He has met the families of the missing IAF personnel.

