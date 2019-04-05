SC to hear plea on PM's biopic on Monday

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow an urgent hearing in a plea seeking stay on the soon-to-be-released biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the lawyer who mentioned the plea that it could not be granted urgent hearing and it will be listed during the regular course of hearing with other cases.

"What biopic? We have not seen it. Perhaps we will watch it over the weekend, then you mention," the bench remarked.

On Thursday, a Congress leader had moved the apex court with a plea seeking rescheduling of the movie after the Lok Sabha elections. The petitioner contended that the release of the movie can influence the voters during the polls.

The producer of the biopic has already postponed the release of the movie, earlier scheduled for April 5. The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier this week dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the release.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea on the movie on April 8.

--IANS

sumit/prs

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 22:28 IST

