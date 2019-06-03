Science publisher IEEE lifts ban on Huawei reviewers

The (IEEE) has said that it has lifted restrictions on employees of and its affiliates to edit and peer-review IEEE's research papers.

The move came after the New York-based international technical organisation decided on Wednesday to bar staff from participating the research paper peer-review process because of the US Department of Commerce's export control restrictions on Huawei, reported on Sunday.

The IEEE's initial restrictive approach triggered extensive criticism from the international research community. The said on Thursday that it would suspend cooperation with the IEEE's publications division.

In the new statement, the IEEE said that employees of and its affiliates may participate as peer reviewers and editors in its publication process as it has received the requested clarification from the Department of Commerce on the application of the export control restrictions on IEEE's publication activities.

All the IEEE members, regardless of their employers, can continue to participate in all of the activities of the IEEE, according to the statement.

