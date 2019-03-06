Science & technology heritage of India gets a digital boost

The National Council of Science (NCSM) of has collaborated with Arts & Culture for an online about inventions and discoveries from over 110 renowned institutions in 23 countries.

The 'Once Upon a Try', which allows users to explore over 400 interactive exhibits, was launched globally on Wednesday.

THe NCSM, under the Ministry of Culture, said in a statement it has contributed six interactive stories that share some key insights into the long and glorious science and of

"Modern technology has opened avenues for global audiences. are no more limited to the boundaries of four walls. Our collaboration starts with India's science and exhibition, an area lesser-known to the world," General said.

At the click of a button, one can be enriched with the knowledge of the 'Indus Valley Civilisation', 'Ayurveda: Indian Contributions to Medicine', 'Susruta Samhita: Ancient Indian Surgical Knowledge', 'Rasashala: Ancient Indian Alchemical Lab', 'Itr: Ancient Indian Knowledge of Perfumery' and 'Musical Instruments from the Indian Subcontinent'.

Also, museum views of the National Science Centre, Delhi, and the Science City, Kolkata, both units of NCSM, are available for national and global audiences to virtually walk through.

"We invite everyone to participate in the first phase of an that celebrates innovation and science. Through inspiring, and at times surprising, stories from over 100 partners, you can explore the inventions and discoveries that have shaped our world," said Amit Sood, of Arts & Culture.

Sood said the is "all about that first attempt, the idea, the journey of fulfilling a dream, and we hope it'll give people that extra boost to find their very own eureka moment".

Users can explore 'Once Upon a Try' on Arts & Culture (g.co/onceuponatry) or using the app on iOS or

