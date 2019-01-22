ECIL: Shuja not our employee; EC lodges police complaint

The Ltd (ECIL), one of the two state-owned companies that make machines (EVMs), on Tuesday said Syed Shuja, who has claimed that the 2014 Lok Sabha polls were rigged by manipulating EVMs, has never been its employee nor associated with the EVM designing team between 2009 and 2014.

The (EC) has already lodged a police complaint against Shuja under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to "public mischief".

"The records of this company have been verified and it is found that has neither been in the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of in ECIL produced between 2009 to 2014," ECIL and MD informed the in a letter on Tuesday.

The has lodged a complaint with the police against Shuja. In a letter to the of Police, New Delhi, the has said that Shuja's claims made through in violated the IPC, particularly Section 505, which deals with "public mischief".

"Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the Commission that one Syed Shuja, on January 21 in London, claimed that he was part of the EVM design team and he can hack the EVM used in in The act of Shuja is violative of IPC, particularly Section 505(1)(b)," the letter read.

"Accordingly, you are requested to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter promptly for violation of aforesaid Section of IPC and other related provisions of any law," it said.

Section 505(1)(b) reads: "Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public... whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity."

In a sensational claim, US-based Shuja on Monday said the 2014 Lok Sabha were "rigged" and even claimed that was killed as he knew about the "hacking" of

Shuja, who claims to be part of the team that designed the used in India, alleged that the lost 210 seats in the 2014 "due to tampering".

He further alleged that his team members met "a BJP in 2014 who knew about this" and "they were killed in an attack".

He claimed that "if his people had not intercepted the BJP's attempts to hack the transmissions during this year's assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, they would have won those states as well".

He claimed to have stopped the transmission during the in 2015 and the (AAP) emerged the winner.

"In elections, transmission initiated by the BJP IT was intercepted. We changed the frequency."

Shuja claimed he too was attacked a few days ago.

He claimed that a private company had helped the BJP to get low frequency signals to hack the EVMs.

--IANS

mak/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)