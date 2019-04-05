Security of 919 persons withdrawn in J&K

Authorities have withdrawn personal security of 919 persons, including separatists, so far in Jammu and Kashmir since the Governor's rule was imposed, a Union Home Ministry statement said on Friday.
The list of persons whose security cover has been withdrawn includes 22 separatist leaders.
"In a major step, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has withdrawn security cover from 919 undeserving persons in the state, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles," the statement said.
It said the decision follows strict stance by Union Home Ministry on the usage of scarce police resources in the state.
"It was observed by the Centre that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover resulting in lack of state police resources for the public at large. Accordingly, the Union Home Ministry directed the state government that a case-by-case in-depth review may be taken on merit," the statement said.
The J&K State Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) has held regular meetings to examine all the cases to ensure strict compliance as per norms, it said.
