Security of 919 persons withdrawn in J&K

Authorities have withdrawn personal security of 919 persons, including separatists, so far in since the Governor's rule was imposed, a statement said on Friday.

The list of persons whose security cover has been withdrawn includes 22 separatist leaders.

"In a major step, the government of has withdrawn security cover from 919 undeserving persons in the state, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles," the statement said.

It said the decision follows strict stance by on the usage of scarce police resources in the state.

"It was observed by the Centre that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover resulting in lack of state police resources for the public at large. Accordingly, the directed the that a case-by-case in-depth review may be taken on merit," the statement said.

The (SRCC) has held regular meetings to examine all the cases to ensure strict compliance as per norms, it said.

