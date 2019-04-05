Security cover of 919 'undeserving' persons withdrawn in J-K

Security cover of 919 "undeserving" persons of Jammu and Kashmir has been withdrawn since Governor's Rule came into effect last year, freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced Friday.
"In a major step, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has withdrawn security cover from 919 undeserving persons, since Governor's Rule (20th June, 2018) in the State, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles," a press release by the Ministry stated.
Among those whose security cover has been withdrawn include 22 separatist leaders of the state, it added.
The decision was taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government on directions of the Home Ministry to review security cover of the individuals on a "case by case in-depth review" by Jammu and Kashmir State Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC).
The press release further said: "It was observed by the Centre that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover resulting in lack of State police resources for the public at large."
The SRCC, on Centre's directions, will continue to examine and review the requirement of security cover on merit and case to case basis so that scarce and expensive resources could be freed, the government said.
The state government had withdrawn security cover of 155 politicians and 18 separatist leaders including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, JKLF leader Yasin Malik and former IAS officer Shah Faesal, after the deadly Pulwama terror attack on February 14 this year.
