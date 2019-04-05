Security cover of 919 'undeserving' persons withdrawn in J-K

Security cover of 919 "undeserving" persons of and has been withdrawn since Governor's Rule came into effect last year, freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles, the announced Friday.

"In a major step, the Government of and has withdrawn security cover from 919 undeserving persons, since Governor's Rule (20th June, 2018) in the State, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles," a press release by the Ministry stated.

Among those whose security cover has been withdrawn include 22 separatist leaders of the state, it added.

The decision was taken by the and government on directions of the to review security cover of the individuals on a "case by case in-depth review" by (SRCC).

The press release further said: "It was observed by the Centre that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover resulting in lack of resources for the public at large."

The SRCC, on Centre's directions, will continue to examine and review the requirement of security cover on merit and case to case basis so that scarce and expensive resources could be freed, the government said.

The had withdrawn security cover of 155 politicians and 18 separatist leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and former IAS Shah Faesal, after the deadly Pulwama terror attack on February 14 this year.

