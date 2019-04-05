Meghalaya Congress leader Kharshiing resigns

The in on Friday suffered a setback after its resigned from the party ahead of the election.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of the as there has been widespread appeal for a change as the incumbent Shillong MP (Vincent H. Pala) has been there for the last 10 years. They want somebody to lead and take new initiatives," he said.

Pala, 51, seeking a third straight term in the Lok Sabha, is pitted against United Democratic Party's (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanbor Shullai and three -- T.H.S. Bonney, and

"I am yet to decide who I will support but there have been communications from the as well the BJP," Kharshiing said.

has two seats: Shillong and They will go to the polls on April 11.

--IANS

