Security of Goa heritage church complex reviewed

In view of the terror attacks on churches in Sri Lanka, the Police has conducted a security assessment at one of Goa's most popular church complexes in Old Goa, which houses 17th century religious structures, said a on Tuesday.

"We conducted a security assessment as well as a training programme for security guards posted at the Old Church complex," said Jivba Dalvi, the posted at Old Police Station.

"Guards posted at the church complex were briefed about the security measures, dos and don'ts, precautions, ways to efficiently check luggage, etc," Dalvi said.

Following the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, in which around 250 people died, the has already upped the security apparatus around the churches at Old Goa, which are endorsed by the (Unesco) as a world heritage site, as well as major religious institutions and beaches across the coastal state.

The complex, which is located a short distance from Panaji, is visited by thousands of tourists everyday.

--IANS

maya/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)