Sensex climbs over 960 pts after exit polls

The Indian equity indices opened on a firm note on Monday after most exit polls showed a BJP-led NDA getting a comfortable majority in the now concluded

The Sensex advanced over 960 points during the early trade hitting an intra-day high of 38,892.89.

At 9.40 a.m. the BSE Sensex was trading 749.37 points or 1.98 per cent higher.

The benchmark Sensex opened at 38,701.18 from its previous close of 37,930.77.

The Nifty was trading at 11,615.70, up 208.55 points or 1.83 per cent. It opened at 11,651.90 from its previous close of 11,407.15.

