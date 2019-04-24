Sensex ends above the 39k mark, up 490 pts

Sensex ended above the psychological mark of 39,000 after it gained sharply during the end of the trade session on Wednesday, closing with a 489 points gain.

Except for the auto company stocks, all the other stocks, led by oil and gas, closed higher. The benchmark Sensex finished 489.80 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 39,054.68 while the ended 150.20 points or 1.30 per cent up at 11,726.15.

Besides, the IT index hit its highest level in a year (52 week high) on Wednesday, owing to the weakness in the rupee over surging which may benefit the export-oriented sector.

"Market rallied after a range bound movement supported by short covering ahead of F&O expiry and in-line results for Q4FY19 till date. Government 10-yr yield slid as the RBI announced open market operation while the rupee weakened due to uncertainty in oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

"Prospects over quarter results may cap the anxiety on crude price volatility, while any consolidation will give an entry point to quality stocks."

The top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Tech, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, and

Sensex had only 7 scrips that eneded lower. tanked the most, down 3.33 followed by (DVR), declining by 3.18 per cent followed by HeroMotoCorp, Coal India, Power Grid, and

Post last three days fall, the began the session on a positive note and then consolidate in the range of 11,580-11,620. However, strong buying emerged in the latter half to surpass the hurdle of 11,650 and then this rallied got extended beyond 11,700 on the closing basis, said Sneha Seth, Analyst,

--IANS

ravi/sn/vd

