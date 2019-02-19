Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rises for third consecutive session

is quoting at Rs 139.85, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in and a 6.16% spurt in the Energy index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.85, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 10704.9. The Sensex is at 35715.62, up 0.61%. has slipped around 3.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14433.8, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.25, up 2.23% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 25.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.16% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 6.15 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)