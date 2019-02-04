Sensex opens marginally lower

Amid mixed global cues the Sensex on Monday opened marginally lower as the financials traded in the red.

Banking, and auto stock on the BSE declined while the consumer durable stocks gained close to 1.50 per cent.

The opened marginally lower at 36,456.22 from its previous close of 36,469.43.

At 9.18 a.m., the Sensex traded 124.50 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 36,344.93.

The broader Nifty also opened lower at 10,876.75 from its Friday's close of 10,893.65.

It traded 41.60 points or 0.49 per cent down at 10,852.05.

--IANS

ravi/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)