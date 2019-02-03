Vodafone Idea integrates 25% of radio network across India

Telecom Idea has completed the integration of their mobile network in eight telecom circles post merger of the two entities, leading to a doubling of improvement in services.

The merged enitity said in a statement here on Sunday that, as a result of the operation, 25 per cent of the network integration across is now complete.

" Idea successfully consolidates 25 per cent of its nationwide in just five months," the statement said.

"With this integration of network, customers of both and Idea brands are able to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G and 4G, in the service areas of West Bengal, Haryana, HP, Assam, North East, (excluding Hyderabad), and and "

The company said its network now covers over 75 crore population on a pan- level.

" consolidation completed in 8 circles and coverage extended to over 750 million population on a pan- level," it said.

"With joint spectrum firing, 4G throughput has shown quick improvement of '1X to 2X' in many of these service areas."

Besides full consolidation in these eight service areas, said its consolidation has been completed in Bengaluru and have now been made available to both Vodafone and Idea customers in Kolkata metro.

"The company has also re-farmed 10 MHz of 4G spectrum of Vodafone in to enable its customers in the metro get better data experience," the statement said.

The and merger was completed last August following approval by the (NCLT).

The mered entity is a partnership between the and Vodafone.

