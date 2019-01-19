Sevastova through to round of 16 at Australian Open

booked herself a spot in the second week of a Grand Slam for the fifth time in her career on Saturday after routing China's in straight sets at

The No.12 seed slammed past her opponent 6-3, 6-3, in 76 minutes, reports

The Latvian, who is back in the second week of for the first time in eight years, played a tidy match against the number 23 seed and hit 17 winners to 17 unforced errors.

She also won 83 percent of the points played behind her serve and broke serve four times.

She will now play against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the last 16.

--IANS

ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)