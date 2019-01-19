Nishikori enters last 16 in Australian Open

Japan's defeated Portugal's in straight sets on Saturday to book his place in the fourth round of

The eighth seed overcame a tight start and routed his opponent 7-6(6), 6-1, 6-2 in two hours and six minutes.

"I love to play on this court. I feel very comfortable, and it's been three in a row playing here," Nishikori said after the match.

"Everything is doing well - I had a very good off-season, then winning Brisbane, it's been a good start to the year. I finished in three good sets today, I'm playing good tennis, and very much looking forward to next week," he added.

Nishikori coughed up a break in the opening game, but recovered to level up at 2-2.

Sousa saved a virtual set point to hold for 5-6 before Nishikori sent the opener into a tiebreak.

