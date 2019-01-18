Seven designers shortlisted for Book Cover prize

The shortlist for the fourth edition of was announced on Friday at the opening day of

Jury members and announced Gavin Morris, Shiraaz Hussain, Priya Kurian, Bonita Vaz, Shimray, Misha Oberoi, as the shortlisted cover designers for the fourth edition of the prize.

The evening also witnessed a talk session titled "Cover Story" with Alka Pande, Priti Paul, and followed by an interactive presentation on Purnendra Pattrea's Graphics by the 2017 winner of Book Cover Prize,

The winner will be announced at Jaipur on 24th January 2019.

The winner of the Book Cover Prize's fourth edition will be announced at Jaipur on January 24.

IANS

ss/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)