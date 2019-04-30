Sexual assault on wheel: Himachal Police sets up SIT

Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigating Team to probe sexual assault allegations by a girl belonging to in a moving car on the outskirts of the state capital.

Fearing public anger, directed the police to speedily investigate the case and constitute the SIT.

The police have rounded up a suspect and recovered the victim's mobile from the place where the victim was dropped after the crime on Monday evening.

"We have gathered some vital clues and the case is in advance stage of investigation," told reporters.

Earlier in the day, he visited the crime spot and the police station where the case is under investigation.

An (ADM) of Shimla has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the allegation on the police for not registering a first information report on the request of the victim.

The ADM will submit the report within 24 hours, a government statement said.

of Police Omapati Jamwal said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 354-A (sexual harassment), 366 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the station.

The medical examination of the victim has confirmed the crime, a said.

The Opposition has demanded a probe into the matter.

