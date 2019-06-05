'Shadow of Othello' shooting wrapped up

The makers of "Shadow of Othello", an adaptation of Shakespeare's play "Othello", have wrapped up shooting of the movie, expected to hit screens year-end.

made the announcement, saying: "The last schedule of the movie 'Shadow of Othello' (is) shot. Will miss everyone. We have just one aim - to give you the best film of 2019. Tentatively, the film will hit theatres this year-end.

"For now, we are planning only for worldwide film festival. Very soon we will release the first look of movie and I am telling you that it will be appreciated internationally," he said.

Directed by Isteyak Kha, who has also acted in the film, "Shadow of Othello" is a comic take on Shakespeare's one of the most popular plays "Othello".

Produced under the banner Vsquare films, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ipsita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochar, and

--IANS

pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)