'Shadow of Othello' shooting wrapped up

The makers of "Shadow of Othello", an adaptation of Shakespeare's play "Othello", have wrapped up shooting of the movie, expected to hit screens year-end.
Producer Vikas Vasistha made the announcement, saying: "The last schedule of the movie 'Shadow of Othello' (is) shot. Will miss everyone. We have just one aim - to give you the best film of 2019. Tentatively, the film will hit theatres this year-end.
"For now, we are planning only for worldwide film festival. Very soon we will release the first look of movie and I am telling you that it will be appreciated internationally," he said.
Directed by Isteyak Kha, who has also acted in the film, "Shadow of Othello" is a comic take on Shakespeare's one of the most popular plays "Othello".
Produced under the banner Vsquare films, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ipsita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochar, Tina Bhatia and Ashish Shukla.
