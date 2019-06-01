Sonia Gandhi remains Congress Parliamentary Party leader

will continue as the as the newly elected members of the party in once again elected her as the of the CPP during their first meeting on Saturday here.

Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat from by defeating the BJP's by over 1.67 lakh votes.

" elected as the of Congress Parliamentary Party! She says, 'we thank the 12.13 crore voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party'," tweeted Congress leader

The CPP met here at the central hall of Parliament, amid continuing upheaval in the party as insists on stepping down following a mammoth debacle faced by the Congress in the polls.

was till 2017 for 19 long years before passing the baton to son

--IANS

aks/in/akk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)