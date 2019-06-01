Surjya Patro elected Odisha Assembly Speaker

Senior was on Saturday elected as the of Assembly.

The MLA was elected uncontested as the of the 16th Legislative Assembly.

The proposal for Patro's name was tabled by and it was supported by the and other members of the

announced Patro's name and invited him to take the charge as the Speaker.

Patro has won the Assembly elections seven times - four times from constituency and thrice from Digahapahandi constituency. He has held several ministerial portfolios in Naveen Patnaik's last four terms in the state.

In the previous government, Patro was the for Co-Operation, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare.

--IANS

cd/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)