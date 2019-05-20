Shah to meet NDA leaders, host dinner on May 21

Buoyed by the exit poll predictions, has convened a meeting of the leaders of the (NDA) on May 21, ahead of the counting of votes on May 23.

Sources in the (BJP) said that Shah is likely to host a dinner for the NDA leaders and would chalk out alliance's strategy.

Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted the NDA getting full majority with seats ranging seats from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections were held on 542 of the 543 seats.

The exit polls predicted the Congress-led getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that 'other' parties were likely to get more seats than the the UPA.

