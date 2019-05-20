Shankar Dayal Sharma was Sonia's first choice as PM in 1991 (IANS Special)

After Rajiv Gandhi's tragic death mid way through his 1991 election campaign in Sriperumbudur, the party came to power with 244 seats. It was a unique election for it was split into two parts, one before his assassination and the other after. A day after the first round of polling took place on May 20, former was killed. The remaining election days were postponed until mid-June and voting finally took place on June 12 and 15. Voting was the lowest ever in with just 53 per cent of the electorate exercising their right to vote.

Since the assassination took place after the first phase of polling in 211 of 534 constituencies and the balance constituencies went to polls after the assassination, the 1991 results varied greatly between phases. The party did poorly in the pre-assassination constituencies and swept the post-assassination constituencies.

With the party leaderless, Rajiv Gandhi's grieving wife became the centrifuge. One of her closest advisers at the time -- K. -- asked for her decision on who should be appointed the of the Sonia Gandhi, at the behest of P.N. Haksar, asked for K. and to visit and convince him to lead the party as India's next

and Asaf Ali failed to persuade Vice Sharma (who later became of India) for he cried off citing age, infirmity and ill health. With herself deciding on not accepting the position as despite a CWC appeal, Haksar on being asked a second time suggested P.V. Narasimha Rao's name.

Talking to IANS, Natwar Singh revealed, "So, after the funeral, I broached the subject with Ms Gandhi. I told her she was right in not accepting the CWC appeal but then the fact remained, we had to address the issue of choosing someone to lead the party and the new government. She listened but kept quiet. Then I suggested that she discuss the matter with P.N. Haksar (the late key who was also a trusted family confidant) too. She asked for 24 hours to think about it." Natwar Singh recounted the events as they unfolded, "A day after, Ms Gandhi asked me to tell P.N. Haksar to meet her. and me met her and discussed the leadership issue. At some point, Haksar told her that the then might be the right person to lead the party and the country at that juncture. She paused for a while, though about it, and then agreed with the suggestion. Soon (late) and me called on with the proposal. We were in for a big surprise."

He said another round of discussion then took place between Ms Gandhi, Haksar and himself. " felt P.V. (Narasimha Rao) should be the next choice and she agreed. Here I must say I was not involved in discussing the matter with Mr Rao. Some others did that. Once Mr Rao, who was denied a RS re-nomination and was ready to return to Andhra Pradesh, agreed and after was made to bow out of the race, the CWC and (CPP) met to elect him as the new Congress president and Prime Minister," added Natwar Singh.

