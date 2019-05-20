Rajasthan's Phalodi now betting big on government change in MP

With exit polls predicting a clear majority for the NDA, bookies in Rajasthan's betting town, Phalodi, are now betting big on change of government in

A change of government in is the next big thing to happen soon after the BJP forms a government at the Centre, said a bookie on condition of anonymity.

"When the won 114 seats in Madya Pradesh in the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP could have tried to form the government as it had 109 seats in its kitty. However, it remained silent at that time and allowed to form the government. That left the entire market stunned, but our calculations said that they were planning something big.

"Now, our research has shown that the BJP will use all permutations and combinations to form its government there," he said.

"We all are betting high on this change and this should not come as a surprise for the people of India," the bookie said, adding that Kamal Nath's tenure was limited as shown by a high rate of Rs 10 (for his continuance) against a rate of Re 1 for a BJP in

Besides the change of government in Madhya Pradesh, a change of leadership in is another development being betted upon by the bookies here.

If Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot, loses the Lok Sabha polls in Jodhpur, the other camp of the will take the lead, cutting short the senior Gehlot's political career, according to market reports which predict a leadership change in

On the Lok Sabha battle, the market predicts some loss for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which will be made up by the gains it will achieve in and Odisha, the bookie added.

Increased voting percentage predicts a gain for the BJP and it has been so in West Bengal, he said.

Other bookies in the market further said that BJP's wave is stronger than in 2014 as the voters made up their minds soon after the election dates were announced. They are silent but decisive in voting for Modi.

"This is because they don't have any strong option on the other side," a bookie said.

Narendra Modi's market rate has been varying from 0.3 paise to 0.2 paise since last many months, making it clear that he shall make a grand comeback. "Aayega to Modi hi," he added with a smile.

--IANS

arc/vd/arm

