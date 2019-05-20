Trump lashes out at press over coverage of his finances

US Donald Trump, apparently unhappy about the media's coverage of his finances, on Monday said that he did not need banks to do business.

"The Times (it will pass away when I leave office in 6 years), and others of the Fake News Media, keep writing phony stories about how I didn't use many banks because they didn't want to do business with me. WRONG! It is because I didn't need money," said in one of several posts.

He posted five tweets about his relationship with banks in less than a minute and complained in another tweet 15 minutes later that had not posted two other messages, the news reported.

"When you don't need or want money, you don't need or want banks. Banks have always been available to me, they want to make money. Fake Media only says this to disparage, and always uses unnamed sources (because their sources don't even exist)," tweeted.

On April 30, and three of his children sued two banks - Germany's and US-based - to block them from releasing financial records to the

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in in an effort to stop an investigation launched by the Democrats, who have a majority in the

The President, his three oldest children - Donald Jr., and -, and his business, the Trump Organisation, asked a to order the two banks not to provide financial records to the House of Representatives, which used its legal authority to ask for the information.

"Now the new big story is that Trump made a lot of money and buys everything for cash, he doesn't need banks. But where did he get all of that cash? Could it be No, I built a great business and don't need banks, but if I did they would be there ... and ... was very good and highly professional to deal with - and if for any reason I didn't like them, I would have gone elsewhere ... there was always plenty of money around and banks to choose from. They would be very happy to take my money. Fake News!" Trump tweeted.

