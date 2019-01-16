Sheila Dikshit takes charge as Delhi Congress chief in presence of Tytler

Former on Wednesday took charge as the Congress The event was marked by the presence of former among other leaders that caused a flutter.

arrived at the party's office located in central Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay area around 12 noon from her residence in south Delhi's east Nizamuddin area, where priests recited 'mantras' for her success as the

Asked about the appointment of as the chief, Tytler said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that the morale of the party workers has been boosted again."

Asked about people linking his name to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Tytler replied, "It doesn't matter what people say. There is no case. Court has already given its verdict and the has given me a clean chit."

The 80-year-old and three-time Delhi Chief Minister, succeeded Ajay Maken, who quit as the on January 4 citing health reasons.

--IANS

rak-aks/vsc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)