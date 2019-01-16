Sheila Dikshit takes charge as Delhi Congress chief in presence of Tytler

-
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday took charge as the Delhi Congress chief. The event was marked by the presence of former minister Jagdish Tytler among other leaders that caused a flutter.
Dikshit arrived at the party's office located in central Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay area around 12 noon from her residence in south Delhi's east Nizamuddin area, where priests recited 'mantras' for her success as the Delhi unit chief.
Asked about the appointment of Dikshit as the Delhi Congress chief, Tytler said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that the morale of the party workers has been boosted again."
Asked about people linking his name to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Tytler replied, "It doesn't matter what people say. There is no case. Court has already given its verdict and the Supreme Court has given me a clean chit."
The 80-year-old and three-time Delhi Chief Minister, succeeded Ajay Maken, who quit as the Delhi Congress president on January 4 citing health reasons.
