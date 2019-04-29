Sheila sure of Congress victory in 7 Delhi LS seats

Sheila Dikshit, former and candidate from north Lok Sabha seat, on Monday asserted that her party would sweep the 2019 in the national capital and accused of fooling people on full statehood issue.

Addressing a public meeting in the Seemapuri area of her constituency, Dikshit said, "The will sweep all the seven seats in Delhi on the strength of the previous government's unmatched achievements in the state during its 15-year rule."

She said during her tenure, the city witnessed massive development as new flyovers, schools, colleges and hospitals were constructed to make the life of citizens easier, without crying for full statehood.

"Kejriwal is fooling the people of the national capital on the issue of full statehood for Delhi," she said. "Ever since Kejriwal came to politics, he has been mouthing lies and making hollow promises to fool people. But the intelligent Delhi voters have seen through his game plan," the Congress said.

Dikshit said the Delhi Metro rail project got off the blocks only because of the planning and initiative of the Congress government.

She also addressed public meetings in Seelampur Mauzpur, Shastri Park, New Seelampur and Babu Nagar Chanaiwali gali.

The three-time Chief Minister, who is pitted against BJP's and AAP's Dilip Pandey in a triangular contest, said: "Had Kejriwal read the Indian Constitution and understood it well, he would not have been repeatedly telling lies to the people on the full statehood issue."

She said to get full statehood for Delhi, the Constitution needed to be amended, which the (AAP) could not achieve without the support of the majority in Parliament.

Hitting out at the leaders, Dikshit said their four Lok Sabha and three members never raised the full statehood issue in Parliament and accused the of raising it to divert people's attention from it governance failure for the past four and half years.

The Congress said both the and the BJP-led central government could not deliver on their promises. They could not talk about old promises as they had no face to show to the people due to their failure to fulfil hollow promises, she added.

The elections in Delhi are scheduled on May 12 in the sixth phase.

--IANS

aks/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)