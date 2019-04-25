With full statehood promise, AAP releases Delhi manifesto

(AAP) chief on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, with a promise to secure "full statehood" for the national capital.

Released at the party office here in the presence of other AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, the 35-page manifesto was titled 'Le Kar Rahenge Purna Rajya' (We will secure full statehood).

In the manifesto, Delhi's ruling AAP said that only full statehood would give the Government control over land, law and order, police and over officials and decision making.

"With full statehood, several dreams of the people of will be realized. Women safety will considerably improve. Law and order in Delhi will improve. Youth will get jobs. Every child who has scored more than 60 per cent marks in 12th standard will get a college admission. Sealing will be stopped in Delhi. Every Delhi resident will have a house of his/her own. Unauthorized colonies will be regularized. Delhi will be a clean and beautiful city. Delhi will accelerate towards the path of development," the said in a message.

In the manifesto, the party said both the BJP and have been avoiding the question of complete statehood for Delhi.

"Their reason being that they did not have their government in the The truth is that there have been opportunities when they had their government both at the centre and in Delhi. But they did not take effective steps to give full statehood for Delhi. Even today, the stance of BJP and is not favourable towards granting full statehood," the manifesto reads.

Kejriwal said that Narendra Modi, before becoming the Prime Minister, demanded full statehood for Delhi.

"But both these parties have betrayed the trust of the people of Delhi," he said, adding that many other parties in Parliament had expressed support for the demand for complete statehood for Delhi.

The AAP said despite many hurdles, the had achieved remarkable progress in the fields of education, health, and water.

"We fulfilled all the promises that we made. With full statehood, we assure you that we will fulfil all the above promises," Kejriwal's letter added.

"Till today, you have voted in Lok Sabha elections to elect your Now it's time to vote to make Delhi a full state. History and almighty give an opportunity only once. Delhi has that opportunity at this moment. This time, vote for AAP so that Delhi becomes a full state," he said.

"The AAP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with the sole objective of making Delhi a full state," the manifesto said.

The manifesto said the AAP will join hands with other political parties which have an emotional attachment with the people of Delhi and believe in the right of the people of Delhi to have a full-fledged state.

