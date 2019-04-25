AAP releases LS poll manifesto, primarily focuses on full statehood for Delhi

The (AAP) on Thursday released its election manifesto for the ongoing elections, which is considered as the roadmap for how the party will take the agenda of full statehood to forward if voted to power.

In its manifesto, the party has made several promises like education, health, women safety, jobs, police reforms, zero corruption, pollution, etc.

The manifesto titled 'Lekar Rahenge Poorn Rajya' (We Will Take Full Statehood) was released in the presence of AAP convenor and Chief Minister and other senior party leaders here.

Speaking at the manifesto launch, Kejriwal said the ongoing election in the country is about saving democracy.

"2019 polls is about saving the country. If is safe, parties will be saved. Need to save from divisive forces. Today India's unity is under threat. BJP has an only one-point manifesto. BJP is fulfiling Pakistan's agenda. BJP's agenda is to divide on the basis of caste and religion," Kejriwal said.

Talking at length about the AAP's constant demand of full statehood to Delhi, Kejriwal said, "We will fulfil a 70-year-old demand of the people of by granting full statehood. Both parties, BJP and Congress, have not fulfilled their promise of giving full statehood to Delhi. If Delhi becomes full statehood, we will not require the Centre's permission. The Anti-Corruption branch will be handled by the again."

The AAP convenor talked about jobs, reserving college seats for students from Delhi and revamping the educational system during the launch of the party's manifesto.

Making a poll promise, Kejriwal said if full statehood is granted to Delhi, 85 per cent reservation will be granted to students from the capital for admission in colleges.

Seven candidates fielded by the AAP are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate and candidate

Single-phase polling in Delhi will take place on 12 May and the results will be announced on 23 May.

