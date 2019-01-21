Shuttler Sindhu star attraction at Indonesia Masters (Preview)

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu will be the star attraction while Nehwal and Srikanth will look to continue their impressive run when they start their campaign at the Masters, starting with the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Sindhu skipped the Masters after taking part in the Premier League (PBL).

Last year, second seed Sindhu claimed silver medals at all the major events -- Commonwealth Games, and World Championship, before ending the year with the prestigious World Tour Final title, the first Indian to achieve the feat.

The 23-year-old from is expected to clash with reigning Olympic champion in the quarterfinals.

Saina, on the other hand, had an impressive start to the season, before losing the semi-final at Masters, which was the first World Tour Super 500 tournament of the season.

The London Olympic bronze medallist will take on a in the opening round and could meet Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, in the quarters.

Former World No.1 Srikanth, who also entered the quarterfinals at last week, plays his first match against Malaysia's Liew Daren.

The eighth seeded Indian will be joined by others such as Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy.

Prannoy, who had to deal with in both feet early in the season, was troubled by fitness issues including a (GERD) last season while Praneeth will also attempt to get over a disappointing 2018 and stay in the hunt before the 2020 Olympic qualification period starts in April.

