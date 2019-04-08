Singla bows out early in national ranking tennis meet

Fifth seeded Renne Singla of made an early exit in the opening round of the Women's Singles event at the ongoing Central Excise Open AITA Men's and Women's National Ranking Tournament at the synthetic courts of the Bengal Association Complex here on Monday.

Singla after dropping the opening set by a close tie-breaker made a comeback as she levelled the match by winning the second in yet another tie-breaker. In the decider, both Singla and her opponent from Delhi, Avika Sagwal held serves till 5-5 where the girl claimed the crucial break and eventually closed the match by a long 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5.

Local girls Shruti Gupta and Shreya Chakraborty had a cakewalk into the pre-quarter finals of the Women's Singles event as they drubbed their opponents Sakshi Chug of and Akshala Kumar of respectively in straight sets.

