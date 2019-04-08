Singla bows out early in national ranking tennis meet

-
ALSO READ
India to be hit hard by new professional tennis structure
Bengal TT associations decide to unite
Warring TT units of West Bengal set to unite
Changes for 2020 Olympic Tennis event announced by ITF
Top National and International Players Gear-up to Compete at The HCL Asian Junior Tennis Championship 2018
-
Fifth seeded Renne Singla of Haryana made an early exit in the opening round of the Women's Singles event at the ongoing Central Excise Open AITA Men's and Women's National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the synthetic courts of the Bengal Tennis Association Complex here on Monday.
Singla after dropping the opening set by a close tie-breaker made a comeback as she levelled the match by winning the second in yet another tie-breaker. In the decider, both Singla and her opponent from Delhi, Avika Sagwal held serves till 5-5 where the Delhi girl claimed the crucial break and eventually closed the match by a long 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5.
Local girls Shruti Gupta and Shreya Chakraborty had a cakewalk into the pre-quarter finals of the Women's Singles event as they drubbed their opponents Sakshi Chug of Chhattisgarh and Akshala Kumar of Maharashtra respectively in straight sets.
--IANS
dm/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU