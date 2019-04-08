Chris Lynn sweep fails to break car windscreen

The TATA car has been a constant in the 12th edition of the as it is the official of the cash-rich league. While commentators have time and again spoken of how good and sturdy the SUV is, batsman decided to give fans a live demo of the same at the in on Sunday.

Looking well settled and in complete control, he swept leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal straight into the windscreen of the car in the 11th over. But despite the meaty blow, the screen of the SUV remained unscratched. The company couldn't have asked for a better advertisement.

While Royals failed to start well with the bat, openers and ensured that they got off to a brilliant start and said that the eight-wicket win was a culmination of quality followed by some good hitting by the openers.

Speaking after the game, Lynn put his 32-ball 50 to some luck going his way and added that has been brilliant at the top. "Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that. I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20

"Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don't talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins," he said.

